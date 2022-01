Join Dr. Richard Bell and Historic Annapolis for the first of several lectures which will look at the impact of the American Revolution on the institution of slavery. The American Revolution was a transformative moment in African American history, a freedom war second only to the Civil War in significance. Over long eight years of war, both the Continental Army and the British Army appealed to Black Americans for manpower. This lecture argues that chaos of the war itself brought many enslaved men new opportunities for independence, not least when the British Army began promising freedom to those who might be willing to desert their rebel masters and join the King’s regiments.

