Tulsa, OK

A third of Tulsa Public Schools in distance learning

By FOX23.com News Staff
 6 days ago
File photo. (takenobu/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TULSA, Okla. — Nearly a third of students and staff at Tulsa Public Schools are in distance learning due to staffing shortages, TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist said Friday.

Gist said the goal for the district is to keep students in the classroom.

“I’m confident families in Tulsa know how hard our teachers and principals and everyone in the district are working to keep our kids in school,” Gist said.

Staffing shortages have become a problem in many school districts across the state as cases of coronavirus spike in many communities.

“Everyone is exhausted, our teachers, our support folks, our principles, our district office folks are working so incredibly hard to keep kids in school in person,” Gist said.

This week, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a single-day record of more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases.

Oklahoma state Rep. Jose Cruz announces resignation

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma state Rep. Jose Cruz announced his resignation because of allegedly acting “inappropriately” during a gathering. Cruz put in his resignation Wednesday. His resignation is effective 5 p.m. Friday. In a statement provided by political consultant Danielle Ezell, Cruz said he is upset...
Tulsa, OK
FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

