Health officials are encouraging people to order and use free COVID-19 test kits issued by the government as health care resources remain stretched. “Testing has been and will continue to be an important tool throughout this pandemic,” Rock County Public Health Department spokesperson Jessica Turner said. “We are encouraging people to take advantage of the free test kits offered by the federal government, especially now when home test kits can be hard to find. Although they are not appropriate in all situations, at-home tests can...

ROCK COUNTY, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO