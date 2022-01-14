ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

MacBook Pro design hackers REvil all arrested, say Russian authorities

By Ben Lovejoy
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cHfLA_0dlihB3L00

Ransomware operations by the MacBook Pro design hackers REvil have been shut down, according to a statement by Russian authorities today, with all remaining members arrested.

It follows an arrest and seizure of funds late last year, after the group unsuccessfully attempted to blackmail Apple

Background

Ransom hackers usually hack into systems in order to encrypt the data, then charge a ransom in order to provide the key. But REvil had a second revenue stream, as we explained last year.

They would obtain sensitive data and threaten to sell it to rivals, or make it public, unless the company paid a ransom.

One attack successfully infiltrated systems belonging to Quanta Computer, a key Apple supplier that makes both Macs and Apple Watches. REvil obtain schematics that revealed key details of the upcoming MacBook Pro designs more than six months before they were launched by Apple.

REvil first attempted to blackmail Quanta, and when that wasn’t successful attempted to do the same to Apple. Neither company paid the ransom, and so the group did as it had threatened and made the drawings public. The accuracy of these was confirmed when the new machines were launched.

A multinational law enforcement force managed to successfully use one of the group’s own attack methods against it. They subsequently arrested one member and seized more than $6M. However, other members of the group remained active.

MacBook Pro design hackers shutdown

The Russian security service FSB now says that the arrest of the alleged leader led to information allowing them to completely shut down REvil operations, with all 14 remaining members arrested.

The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation in cooperation with the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the cities of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Moscow, Leningrad and Lipetsk regions suppressed the illegal activities of members of an organized criminal community.

The search activities were based on the appeal of the US competent authorities, who reported on the leader of the criminal community and his involvement in encroaching on the information resources of foreign high-tech companies by introducing malicious software, encrypting information and extorting money for its decryption.

The FSB of Russia established the full composition of the criminal community “REvil” and the involvement of its members in the illegal circulation of means of payment, and documented illegal activities […]

As a result of a complex of coordinated investigative and operational-search measures in 25 addresses at the locations of 14 members of an organized criminal community, funds were seized: over 426 million rubles, including in cryptocurrency, 600 thousand US dollars, 500 thousand euros, as well as computer equipment, crypto wallets used to commit crimes, 20 premium cars purchased with money obtained from crime.

The detained members of the organized criminal community were charged with committing crimes under Part 2 of Art. 187 “Illegal turnover of means of payments” of the Criminal Code of Russia.

As a result of joint actions of the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the organized criminal community ceased to exist, the information infrastructure used for criminal purposes was neutralized.

US law enforcement agencies have been advised of the arrests.

Photo: Sky News

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Russia dismantles REvil hacker group at US request

Russia Friday said it had dismantled the prominent hacking group REvil, which carried out a high-profile attack last year on US software firm Kaseya, following a request from Washington. The unprecedented attack targeting the US software firm Kaseya affected an estimated 1,500 businesses.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Ukraine says arrests Russian agent planning attacks in Odessa

KYIV, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine's SBU security service said on Monday it had detained a Russian military intelligence agent who was planning attacks on the country's largest Black Sea port of Odessa. "(His) main task was to shake up the political situation in the Odessa region through sabotage and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Encryption service ‘linked to cyber attacks’ taken down in international sting

An encryption service used by cyber attackers to remain anonymous online has been shut down in an international operation involving the UK National Crime Agency Fifteen server infrastructures were shut down on Monday in an operation led by German police to take down LabVPN.The NCA said that the network was used by criminals connected to cyber attacks that “have caused significant economic harm to UK businesses”, but would not say which ones while investigations are ongoing.Set up in 2008, LabVPN offered virtual private network services via the dark web for around 60 US dollars per year.The system allowed users to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wired

Russia Takes Down REvil Hackers as Ukraine Tensions Mount

For years the notorious Russia-based REvil criminal gang has attacked targets ruthlessly. Last May the group, along with its affiliates, disrupted production at meat supplier JBS, netting itself $11 million in ransom payment. Two months later it incapacitated thousands of businesses as it exploited a vulnerability in the update mechanism of IT services company Kaseya. REvil’s attacks have largely gone unpunished—until now.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Pro#Apple Macbook#Hackers#Apple News#Russian#Quanta Computer#Macs#Fsb
scmagazine.com

Russian authorities move to take down members of REvil, but what does it mean?

Reports began emerging early Friday morning that Russian law enforcement had conducted raids on members of the REvil ransomware gang, arresting 14 individuals and seizing millions of dollars in currency and other assets. “As a result of a complex of coordinated investigative and operational search activities, funds were seized at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
9to5Mac

Mandatory Chinese Olympics app collects personal data, has two security holes

Use of the Chinese Olympics app, MY2022, is mandatory for everyone attending this year’s Olympic Games in Beijing, whether as an athlete or simply watching from the stadium. The app collects sensitive personal data – like passport details, medical data, and travel history – and analysis by security researchers reveals that the code has two security holes that could expose this information …
SPORTS
9to5Mac

Apple to change App Store prices in Ukraine, Austria, and more regions

Apple on Wednesday announced price changes to the App Store in a few regions. While apps will become more expensive in Ukraine and other countries, there are also countries, like Oman, where developers’ proceeds will change due to adjusted taxes. Apple usually readjusts App Store prices to follow fluctuation...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Russia
cryptopolitan.com

US query Russia to burst REvil hackers

US push Russian authorities to burst REvil hackers. FSB confiscate $5.5m in cash, crypto after the raid. REvil hackers are the latest criminals to feel the wrath of Russian authorities who conducted a major raid operation on the notorious ransomware gangs. On Friday, Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, announced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
threatpost.com

Russian Security Takes Down REvil Ransomware Gang

The country’s FSB said that it raided gang hideouts; seized currency, cars and personnel; and neutralized REvil’s infrastructure. At the request of U.S. authorities. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has swooped in to “liquidate” the REvil ransomware gang, it said on Friday. According to local...
PUBLIC SAFETY
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: MacBook Air vs 14″ MacBook Pro – Which is best for business users?

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the leader in modern mobile device management (MDM) and security for Apple enterprise and education customers. Over 22,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
COMPUTERS
HackRead

Russia ”neutralizes” REvil ransomware gang, arrests 14

According to Russia’s top agency FSB (Federal Security Service), the arrests against the Revil ransomware gang were made at the request of the government of the United States. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has arrested and charged 14 suspects for their connection with the infamous Revil ransomware gang (aka...
PUBLIC SAFETY
9to5Mac

Apple says proposed antitrust bills would make iPhone users the targets of ‘malware, ransomware, and scams’

Just earlier today, a report detailed how Apple CEO Tim Cook has been personally lobbying members of the Senate Judiciary Committee as antitrust legislation looms in the United States. Now, Apple has fired back in a new letter sent to Senators Dick Durbin, Amy Klobuchar, and Mike Lee, saying that the proposed changes would undermine user security and privacy in multiple ways.
CELL PHONES
BBC

Gloucester Council cyber attack linked to Russian hackers

A cyber attack which has knocked out parts of a council website has been linked to the work of Russian hackers. Gloucester City Council became aware that its IT systems had been affected on 20 December last year. Since then, the council's online revenue and benefits, planning and customer services...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Report: Mandatory Olympic app has serious security flaws

A smartphone app that athletes and others attending next month’s Winter Games in Beijing must install has glaring security problems that could expose sensitive data to interception, according to a report published Tuesday.Citizen Lab an internet watchdog group, said in its report the MY2022 app has seriously flawed encryption that would make users’ sensitive data — and any other data communicated through it — vulnerable to being hacked. Other important user data on the app wasn’t encrypted at all, the report found. That means the data could be read by Chinese internet service providers or telecommunications companies...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy