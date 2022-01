PGA DFS players entering tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on FanDuel or DraftKings for The American Express 2022 have plenty of tough choices to make. Investing in Patrick Cantlay or Scottie Scheffler is a great way to guarantee production, but each player comes with a hefty price tag on both sites. Scheffler has finished inside the top-five in two of his last three starts, and he secured a runner-up finish at the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial PGA Tour event, in December. Cantlay, meanwhile, has won six tournaments in his career and placed second at this event in 2021.

