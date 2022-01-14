Authorities responding to wreck involving school bus in Longview

ORE CITY, Texas — An Ore City teen was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross State Highway 155 in Upshur County. Emmanuel LeBlanc, 17, was wearing all black clothing while attempting to cross the SH 155 and failed to yield the right of way to 2012 Ford F150. The Ford, driven by Sonny W. Fisher, 25, of Gilmer, hit LeBlanc, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

