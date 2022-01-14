Shooting at Greyhound station leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were on the scene of a shooting at the Greyhound Station near the Memphis International Airport around 5:30 Friday morning.

One person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. He is expected to recover.

Two men and a woman fled the scene in a blue pickup truck, police say. Investigators believe they are responsible.

A Greyhound representative said the company could not comment because it was an active investigation. However, they pointed out that Greyhound provides security and surveillance at the site during operating hours.

The Memphis Area Transit Authority’s transit center was not part of the crime scene, but happens to be connected to the Greyhound station. In a statement, those with MATA said in part “they are cooperating with detectives any way they can.”

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.

