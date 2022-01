Inspired by medical technology, hyaluronic microneedling patches hydrate skin in a way that a serum can’t. Here’s how…. Putting tiny needle plasters anywhere near your face sounds torturous, but microneedling patches have made the leap into the beauty world from medicine. They were actually originally designed as a more comfortable, long-term way of delivering drugs such as vaccines and diabetic medication through the skin rather than via injection. But as so often happens, medical innovation was purloined by clever skincare companies, with microneedle patch delivery (or meso infusion as it's also known) being used to help your skincare - particularly the hydrating yet tricksy hyaluronic acid – go deeper and work harder.

