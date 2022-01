A teacher in Kentucky is blowing up on TikTok because she always does her hair and make-up at night instead of in the morning. She has to wake up early for school, and she’s not a morning person. So, she does everything before bed and sleeps like that. Then she can just wake up and go. A lot of women left comments saying it’s bad for your skin. But, she says she’s been doing it for a decade and never has breakouts. Plus, she always takes her make-up off as soon as she gets home, so she’s not wearing it 24/7.

