U.S. Army offering money bonus to new recruits

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Army is hoping cash will help fill its ranks during the pandemic.

The Army is offering new recruits up to $50,000 in incentives to enlist for six years.

The military branch says it is the largest bonus it has ever offered.

In the past, recruits were limited to $40,000.

How much the recruit receives depends on several factors.

The Army says certain jobs come with higher bonuses because they either need to fill them quickly or the positions are difficult to fill.

Bonuses are also given to those who can quickly complete combat training.

