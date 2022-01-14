'Man City did not suffer as we did'

Newcastle United have seen their initial bid to sign Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United rejected.Lingard, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season, is one of several players at Old Trafford eager to find regular first-team football elsewhere.Newcastle are keen to make Lingard the third signing since the Saudi Arabia-led takeover, following the arrivals of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.Ralf Rangnick, United's interim manager, has admitted that his squad is too big to give regular opportunities to all of his players but is wary of the need for depth during a Covid-affected season.A loan...
Comments / 0