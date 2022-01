What we can learn from this viral TikTok about a young Michigan woman about a possible sex trafficking attempt. In late December Sarah received a strange text in the middle of the night. In that text, a person she does not know said that his name was Jeremy and they had met a couple of months ago at Michigan State. The stranger went on to say that he thinks he left his phone in the back of her car and asked her to go look for it real quick. That was a clear red flag to Sarah. She questioned this person to figure out who their mutual friends are sense she is 100% certain that she has not had any strangers in her car. He failed that test miserably. He did however give throw another red flag her way. When she asked who they were hanging out with when they met, he named off a couple of names she didn't know followed by her last name. Get the full story below from the TikTok Sarah posted that has been viewed over 8.6 million times.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO