Read full article on original website
John White
01-31
who cares is he winning super bowl after super bowl and he must not be worth one red cent and truthfully neither is the NFL
Reply(1)
2
Related
Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Racy Outfit Admission
Bodysuits are apparently a no-go for Erin Andrews moving forward... Andrews, FOX's No. 1 sideline reporter for the National Football League, opened up about her bodysuit struggles during a recent preseason game. The former Florida Gators dancer has a "long torso" which can, well, cause some issues with the bodysuit...
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Popculture
Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season
The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
Ex-Cowboys Quarterback's Comment On Jason Garrett Goes Viral
Ex-NFL quarterback Babe Laufenberg has never been shy about speaking on his former team, the Dallas Cowboys. Over the weekend, Troy Aikman's backup shared a photo with the Hall of Famer and took a direct shot at longtime Cowboys coach Jason Garrett in the process. "Quarterback meetings don’t always have...
Rob Gronkowski Returning? Agent Drew Rosenhaus Has a ‘Gut Feeling’
Drew Rosenhaus said he wouldn't be surprised if his client Rob Gronkowski returned to the NFL this year. The post Rob Gronkowski Returning? Agent Drew Rosenhaus Has a ‘Gut Feeling’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cowboys rookie sensation issued Tony Romo's No. 9 jersey this season
When undrafted free agent, USFL MVP, and preseason sensation KaVontae Turpin finally takes the field in an NFL game that counts, he’ll be wearing the number made iconic by another longshot who also emerged from relative obscurity, one who went on to become a fan favorite, a household name, and a Cowboys legend.
Photos: Meet The Known Ex-Girlfriend Of Tom Brady
Tom Brady is reportedly dealing with some marital issues this month. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, are fighting over his decision to continue to play football at the age of 45. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, retired...
thecomeback.com
Ben Roethlisberger reveals who should be Steelers starting quarterback
Ben Roethlisberger isn’t afraid to give his takes, especially if it concerns the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over the summer, the retired Steelers quarterback revealed that he felt head coach Mike Tomlin coddled players, a take that Steelers captain Cam Heyward took issue on. Now, Roethlisberger has his own podcast. Because...
Empty Dont'a Hightower locker mystery might have finally been solved
Everyone loves a good mystery, and there have been none better than current NFL free agent Dont’a Hightower’s locker being kept intact in the New England Patriots’ locker room. The 32-year-old linebacker, who helped lead the defensive charge in the second-half of a dynasty that has spanned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Cowboys O-Lineman Jason Peters Signs; Will He Practice On Monday?
Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...
Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut
A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
Former NFL Legend Not Happy With ESPN Today
ESPN made a brutal spelling mistake on a graphic during Saturday's game between NC State and East Carolina. The Worldwide Leader misspelled the name of NFL legend and former Wolfpack star Torry Holt — accidentally referring to him as "Terry Holt." The Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist took...
Popculture
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Matthew Stafford Injury News
Matthew Stafford might be a bit banged up throughout the entire 2022 season. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Stafford's been dealing with an elbow injury and it could affect him throughout the year. Stafford didn't take a single snap during the preseason due to the injury and it's made some...
Lions Claiming Safety 'Ended Up Being Big For Us'
The Detroit Lions secondary answered questions for general manager Brad Holmes.
Bettors backing Las Vegas Raiders to win Super Bowl LVII
Fresh off a surprising 10-win campaign, the Las Vegas Raiders had what many would consider a successful offseason. That included
Las Vegas Raiders: Strengths, weaknesses, win-loss prediction for the 2022 season
As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for their first opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, media outlets have released NFL predictions
Sportsnaut Silver & Black
Las Vegas, NV
985
Followers
918
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT
We're More Than Fans. We're Silver & Black! Bringing you local news and opinion.https://sportsnaut.com/tag/las-vegas-raiders/
Comments / 9