By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

The Adams County Senior Citizens office will be closed on Monday, January 17 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Safety Tips - A Little Slip Can Ruin the Day Elder Abuse:

Among older adults, falls are the leading cause of injury deaths, and the most common cause of non-fatal injuries and hospital admissions for trauma. In planning for home safety, follow a few simple guidelines, adapting them to your own needs:

• Transitioning from outside the home to inside, from downstairs to upstairs, and from room to room should be as smooth as possible.

• Think level thresholds, non-skid flooring, and no loose rugs or carpeting to snag feet, walkers, canes or wheelchairs.

• Not only does ample lighting prevent falls, it deters crime. Well-lit pathways, entrances, and driveways scare off burglars.

• Keep work surfaces and frequently used drawers, tables, countertops and storage areas at a comfortable height to prevent the need to reach up high or bend down low to retrieve items or complete tasks.

Taking Care of Yourself - Good Nutrition Habits

Maintaining good nutrition habits is tough for anyone, but especially difficult for caregivers because they are juggling the selective appetites of a patient, other family members, and their own personal mealtime preferences. Some simple guidelines:

· Drink Water: Water is an essential nutrient because about 55 percent of your body is made up of water. Begin every day with a glass of water, drink water between and at every meal, and create the habit of taking a bottle of water whenever you go out.

· Eat Whole Grains: Whole grains are part of a healthy diet. Switch to whole grain breakfast cereals. Change from white to whole grain bread. Eat brown rice rather than white rice and whole grain crackers.

· Close to Perfect Foods: Fruits and vegetables are easy to prepare, they taste good, and they’re good for you.

· Protein Variety: Most of us get more protein than we need. The average woman needs about 50-80 grams of protein daily; an average piece of chicken contains 34 grams. Make sure to eat protein from a variety of sources, not just meat. Fish, eggs, dairy foods, soy products, and beans are good alternatives

The Ohio Department of Development and ABCAP want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Applications for the HEAP program must be received by May 31, 2022.

Just A Thought: - “Always jump in the puddles! Always skip alongside the flowers. Never turn down a good pillow fight.” ~Terri Guillemets