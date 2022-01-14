ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japanese Yen Extends Gains

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Japanese yen continues to roll, with gains for a third successive day. USD/JPY has fallen below the 114 line and is now at its lowest level since December 21st. The yen has enjoyed an outstanding week, as USD/JPY is down 1.42%, its sharpest one-week decline since June 2020....

www.actionforex.com

