Japanese Yen Extends Gains

So far this year, volatility has been quite high as investors respond to high levels of inflation around the world, central bank policy tightening and another wave of coronavirus. We have seen some global indices fall sharply, especially in the US, while others have continued higher or consolidated. US technology and small cap shares have taken the brunt of the sell-off due to rising bond yields, while banks and industrials have outperformed. So, it has been quite a mixed start to the new year. With some of the major indices now testing key support levels, it is possible we may be heading for a period of relative calm as dip buyers take advantage of downbeat stocks and sectors.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO