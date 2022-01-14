ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PUBG: Battlegrounds maker sues Apple, Google, and the developer of PUBG Mobile clones

By Rob Thubron
TechSpot
Cover picture for the articleWhat just happened? Krafton, the company behind PUBG: Battlegrounds, is suing the developer of two mobile games for allegedly copying the famous battle royale title, as well as Apple and Google for hosting them on their respective stores. Krafton also takes issue with Google for allowing clips of a feature-length Chinese...

www.techspot.com

