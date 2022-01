With the series finale “Babylon’s Ashes,” the epic space drama takes its final bow, cementing the show as one of television’s greatest science fiction stories. Much like the trials and tribulations Holden (Steven Strait), Naomi (Dominique Tipper) and Amos (Wes Chatham) endured, The Expanse didn’t have an easy path to reach its intended conclusion. It was initially canceled by Syfy in 2018 after just three seasons, but Amazon Studios thankfully swept in and plucked it from the jaws of death. In hindsight, it’s not hard to see why the studio rescued the series, nor is it hard to determine why fans flew banners over Amazon’s headquarters imploring the company to “Save the Expanse.”

