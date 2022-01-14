Douglas Lake Levels

– Although the North County gets a respite from the rain, the run-off continues to impact local lakes and reservoirs. Atascadero Lake levels are up dramatically after the recent rains. The City of Atascadero has opened the valve from the creek so about 800 gallons-per-minute are flowing into the lake. Atascadero Lake now has water surrounding the island at the south end of the lake. Wildlife is flourishing. Deer, great blue heron, turtles and a wide variety of birds are visible from the trail surrounding the lake.

ATASCADERO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO