When Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” screened for industry audiences in late November, Oscar pundits were rapturous but immediately worried: “It’s great, but could a remake win best picture?” The answer, of course, is yes. (Pundits like to either predict the Oscar outcome five months in advance or else predict dire scenarios, nothing in between.) This year, there are some terrific remakes. They include, alphabetically, “CODA,” “Cyrano,” “Dune,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “West Side Story.” To my mind, all are as good as earlier versions and, in some cases, better. “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” is a remake of a documentary....

MOVIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO