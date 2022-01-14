Read full article on original website
Related
After Recent Startling Threats to Crash It, Russia Will Abruptly Depart From ISS; Now Has Eyes On New Space Station Plan
Russia reveals plans for Russian Orbital Space Station following threat to abandon NASA and plunge ISS down.Express.co.uk. The Russian space agency Roscosmos has announced its bold intention to "withdraw from the International Space Station after 2024." Russia also recently revealed a model for their newly designed Russian Orbital Space Station (ROSS). Moscow announced this space project, indicating they would withdraw from the International Space Station "after 2024." [i]
Lack of accurate car emissions data is hindering uptake of EVs in Australia, experts warn
Australia is “flying blind” when it comes to emissions from particular vehicles because the federal government relies on industry data, experts have warned amid a push for new fuel and CO2 emission standards. The main source for vehicle-specific emissions data in Australia is the Green Vehicle Guide, a...
CARS・
UK has more than 1,000 livestock mega-farms, investigation reveals
There are more than 1,000 US-style mega-farms in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, including some holding as many as a million animals, according to a new investigation. In the US, mega-farms are defined as those that hold more than 125,000 birds reared for meat, or 82,000 egg-laying hens, 2,500 pigs, 700 dairy cows or 1,000 beef cattle. These are labelled by US officials as a concentrated animal feedlot system (CAFO).
Comments / 0