The pictures of this pitbull in a tux will turn your frown upside down. On New Year's Eve, a Michigan couple tied the knot with a very special guest. OK, I guess Weller the pitbull mix wasn't a guest as he was in the wedding party. Shane and Amanda Hudson of Hazel Park, Michigan said goodbye to 2021 and hello to the married life with the groom's dog serving as the best man. Below are a couple of pictures from the bride's Facebook page.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO