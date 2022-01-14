TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY

The Duchess of Cornwall has urged the nation not to be “bystanders to injustice or prejudice” and to learn from those who witnessed the “horrors of the Holocaust”.Camilla, speaking at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the publication of Anne Frank’s diary, said each new generation must be prepared to “tackle hatred in any of its terrible forms”.Among the guests was Auschwitz survivor Eva Schloss 92, the step-sister of teenager Anne, who hid with her family in the annexe of a building for more than two years in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam before being discovered.Only Otto Frank, the 15-year-old’s...

SOCIETY ・ 16 HOURS AGO