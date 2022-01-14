ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY

 6 days ago

Today is Friday, Jan. 14, the 14th day of 2022. There are 351...

24/7 Wall St.

The World's Most Powerful Secret Societies

Secret societies have captured the imagination of the public for centuries. Many of these groups are thought to be ancient, mysterious gatherings of powerful men who get together and tip the balance of world power in their favor. These organizations, which have developed their own rituals and require membership oaths, exist for numerous reasons and […]
SOCIETY
The Independent

When and why did Pope Benedict XVI resign?

A German law firm has accused the former Pope Benedict XVI of failing to act in four historic child abuse cases that he was allegedly notified of during his tenure as archbishop of Munich and Freising.The now retired pontiff, 94, held the post in question between 1977 and 1982 and was allegedly presented with information about the abuse at that time but declined to take action, prompting the firm, Westpfahl Spilker Wastl, to accuse him of “misconduct”.“In a total of four cases, we came to the conclusion that the then-archbishop, Cardinal Ratzinger, can be accused of misconduct,” said Martin...
RELIGION
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest-Lived Empire in History

Homo sapiens began to appear about 300,000 years ago. It was only about 10,000 years ago, however, that humans began to build permanent settlements, the Smithsonian explains. The first civilizations — with urban development and governing bodies — are a few thousands years old. Similarly, the history of empires — a few people controlling larger […]
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Archaeologists Unearth Colossal Pair of Sphinxes in Egypt During Restoration of Landmark Temple

Fragments of a colossal pair of limestone sphinxes were unearthed at the ancient Egyptian temple of Amenhotep III in western Luxor. A German-Egyptian team of researchers, led by archaeologist Hourig Sourouzian, discovered the artifacts half-submerged in water during their restoration of the funerary temple of the pharaoh and the Colossi of Memnon, two monumental statues in his likeness. The sphinxes measure around 26 feet long and likely depict the ancient ruler outfitted wearing a mongoose-shaped headdress, a royal beard, and a broad necklace. A restoration of the limestone revealed “the beloved of Amun-Re” across the sphinx’s chest, according to Egypt’s Ministry...
SCIENCE
Napoleon Iii
AFP

Benedict XVI: 'Rottweiler' who resigned scandal-dogged papacy

Benedict XVI, accused of failing to act in German sex abuse cases, was the first pope to resign since the Middle Ages after presiding over a papacy beset by Church infighting and outcry over paedophilia. A German law firm said Benedict failed to take action to stop the priests accused of child sex abuse when he was the archbishop of Munich and Freising from 1977 to 1982.
RELIGION
leadertimes.com

Omicron exposes inflexibility of Europe's public hospitals

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — A World Health Organization official warned last week of a “closing window of opportunity” for European countries to prevent their health care systems from being overwhelmed as the omicron variant produces near-vertical growth in coronavirus infections. In France, Britain and Spain, nations with comparatively strong national health programs, that window may already be closed. The director […]
WORLD
The Independent

Do not be 'bystanders to injustice or prejudice', Camilla tells nation

The Duchess of Cornwall has urged the nation not to be “bystanders to injustice or prejudice” and to learn from those who witnessed the “horrors of the Holocaust”.Camilla, speaking at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the publication of Anne Frank’s diary, said each new generation must be prepared to “tackle hatred in any of its terrible forms”.Among the guests was Auschwitz survivor Eva Schloss 92, the step-sister of teenager Anne, who hid with her family in the annexe of a building for more than two years in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam before being discovered.Only Otto Frank, the 15-year-old’s...
SOCIETY
ARTnews

Artist Alekos Fassianos Dies at 86, Louvre Lambastes Le Pen Video, and More: Morning Links for January 18, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines GREEK PAINTER ALEKOS FASSIANOS died on Sunday at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported. The iconography of ancient Greece courses through Fassianos’s playful and charismatic art, which was widely celebrated in his homeland and graced shows like the 1971 São Paulo and 1972 Venice biennials. Greece’s culture minister, Lina Mendoni, said in a statement quoted by DW that “all the work of Fassianos, the colors that filled his canvases, the multidimensional forms that dominated his paintings, exude Greece.” In 2004, he was feted with his final retrospective, at the Athens National Art Gallery, in the city where he had...
VISUAL ART
The Hollywood Reporter

'Munich — The Edge of War': Film Review

You can feel the internal struggle in the film adaptation of Robert Harris’ 2018 best-selling historical novel Munich, about British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s attempts to negotiate peace with Adolf Hitler prior to the German leader’s invasion of the Sudetenland. On the one hand, Munich — The Edge of War is a straightforward historical drama that notably attempts to present a revisionist portrait of Chamberlain as desperately trying to prevent another calamitous world war rather than as a politically weak-willed appeaser. On the other hand, the story introduces fictional characters and elements that give it the air of a suspenser, exactly...
MOVIES
ARTnews

Netherlands Approves Controversial $199 M. Rembrandt Buy, Tracey Emin Slams Boris Johnson, and More: Morning Links for January 20, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines DUTCH MASTERS. The Senate in the Netherlands gave the go-ahead for the government’s purchase of a 1636 Rembrandt self-portrait from the Rothschild family for €175 million (about $199 million), a plan that had faced criticism, the Art Newspaper reports. The deal is being done via a trust in the Cook Islands (a tax haven) linked to a holding company in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (ditto), as the Guardian reports, and some argued that the deal is counter to the country’s efforts to quash tax avoidance. Its culture minister has reportedly defended the buy as a once-in-a-generation opportunity. (Spoken like a true collector.) Meanwhile, Artforum reports,...
EUROPE
The Independent

Protest like it's 1989: Germany's anti-vaxxers evoke Monday night reunification demonstrations

Rock music blared from boom-boxes stacked on a slow-moving van at the front of the parade and the smell of weed filled the air as a spirited crowd of about 1,000 people marched more than six miles through the centre of Berlin to protest against the German government’s corona-fighting measures.Undeterred by freezing cold temperatures or increasing public pressure to get vaccinated against the virus, some in the eclectic mix who came together again on Monday evening in Berlin said they felt they were on an historic mission to force change with their peaceful weekly protests – just like East Germans...
PROTESTS
France
ARTnews

Paris's Grand Palais Has Art Fairs Compete for Coveted Fall Dates

Paris’s Grand Palais, the longtime home of two of the French capital’s most important art fairs, has initiated a competition seeking to get the best offer for the traditional dates of FIAC (late October) and Paris Photo (mid-November), according to a report by Le Monde. The Grand Palais also hosts major contemporary art exhibitions and events, and is currently undergoing a major renovation ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics. According to Le Monde, a mysterious second party expressed interest in the dates when FIAC and Paris Photo are traditionally held, and the Grand Palais has asked for a new proposal from...
VISUAL ART
leadertimes.com

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTOIRY

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 19, the 19th day of 2022. In 1807, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was born in Westmoreland County, Virginia. In 1809, author, poet and critic Edgar Allan Poe was born in Boston. In 1861, Georgia became the fifth state to secede from the Union. In 1915, Germany carried out its first air raid on Britain during […]
POLITICS
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Today in History

Today is Sunday, Jan. 9, the ninth day of 2022. There are 356 days left in the year. On Jan. 9, 2015, French security forces shot and killed two al-Qaida-linked brothers suspected of carrying out the rampage at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo that had claimed 12 lives, the same day a gunman killed four people at a Paris kosher grocery store before being killed by police.
FOOTBALL
Indiana Gazette

Today in History

Today is Saturday, Jan. 8, the eighth day of 2022. There are 357 days left in the year. On Jan. 8, 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson, in his State of the Union address, declared an “unconditional war on poverty in America.”. On this date:. In 1867, the U.S. House...
BARACK OBAMA

