ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Here’s what you need to know about the snow and road conditions

By Keith Darnay
KX News
KX News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YIZSc_0dli8o8K00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gyoFt_0dli8o8K00
I-94 Bismarck area, looking west ( NDDOT weathercam image )

The snow is expected to move out of the area later today and cold air will move in, keeping slippery roads, well, slippery.

KX Meteorologist Amber Wheeler says expect temperatures to fall into the teens and single digits s winds pick up.

Rain and snow overnight and this morning have made roads slippery, travel difficult at best and forced delays to the start of school and the closing of numerous businesses, offices, service centers and events in the KX viewing area.

Comments from motorists on Interstate 94 through the Bismarck-Mandan area report the road has packed ice and snow, with driving speeds Friday morning down to about 45 miles per hour or slower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bgTMh_0dli8o8K00
I-94 Mandan area, looking west. ( NDDOT weathercam image )

Conditions appear to be tougher heading north and east from the Bismarck-Mandan area. The state highway department reports roads are snow-covered and have ice and compacted snow going north toward Minot on Highway 83.

Heading toward Fargo from Bismarck, the highway department reports, essentially, every road east on the state map is snow-covered.

In Minot, Dakota Square Mall says it won’t open until noon due to the snow.

This is a developing story — check back for updates…

Here are some useful resources to get current weather-related information as you plan your day around the snow and ice:

Weather Closings: You’ll find them in several places. Go to the KX News home page and click the “Weather Closings” link in the yellow bar across the top of the home page for an alphabetical list of what’s closed or delayed. You can also find another list of closings at this link .

Weather Alerts: Get the current weather alerts and weather warning for our area and the state. The information is updated on a regular basis, to bring you the most recent information.

Weather Forecasts : If you’re not near your television, go online and check the “ One-Minute Forecast ” links at the website for the latest in what’s happening and what’s expected. And go over to the weather section of the website for all things weather: Current conditions, the forecast, advisories, watches and warnings — and more.

Road Conditions: The North Dakota Department of Transportation has an excellent web site/web tool to help you understand road conditions throughout the state. At a glance you’ll know which roads are closed, snow covered, where no travel is advised and more. Click the camera icon at the bottom and you’ll see current and nearly current images of North Dakota roads, giving you good visuals of how good or how bad the roads are where you have an interest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

How can I see the road conditions during a snowstorm?

With snow in the forecast for most of the state, it’s important to know how to safely navigate what can be some pretty treacherous conditions. The Department of Transportation has a map that shows the road conditions around the state. People can also access cameras on the travel map and actually see the physical road […]
TRAFFIC
KX News

Snow removal becoming challenging in Minot as it continues to fall

As the snow fell over many cities, snow removal has become a major priority. In Minot, city officials are urging residents to be patient and cooperative. Minot saw several inches of snow Thursday night topping off an already icy ground. City officials say snow removal is a little challenging this year because of the back-to-back […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Stanley & Tioga residents experiencing power outages

Over 1,000 residents in Both Stanley and Tioga are currently reporting power outages. According to Montana-Dakota Utilities website, 767 residents in Stanley are currently being affected by the outage, while there are 260 residents in Tioga without power at the moment. Stanley Public School announced on their Facebook page that they will be dismissing school […]
STANLEY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandan, ND
City
Minot, ND
KX News

Understanding the dangers of frostbite

Frostbite is a common problem in a state where it often hits below zero temperatures. Paramedic Kourtney Williams says they’ve seen a few bad cases within the last couple of weeks. “Especially in the mid-west, our temperatures drop quite significantly and it varies day to day,” says Williams. The beginning stage of frostbite is called […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Nearly 7,650 wild turkey hunting licenses available in ND

The spring turkey season is all set in North Dakota with 7,647 wild turkey licenses available, and according to Game and Fish, that’s 635 more than last year. Something new this year, handguns are no longer a legal firearm — only shotguns no larger than a 10 gauge are legal. Unit 21, in Hettinger and […]
LIFESTYLE
KX News

Co-op to receive power from largest wind farm in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota-based cooperative plans to receive power from what is expected to be the largest stand-alone wind farm in North Dakota. The Great River Energy cooperative and wind developer Apex Clean Energy formally announced plans Tuesday for the 400-megawatt Discovery Wind project slated for southern McLean County near Coal Creek Station. […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Weather Forecasts#Weather Warning#I 94 Bismarck#I 94 Mandan#Nddot
KX News

Bismarck Fire Department responds to fire at apartment under renovation

The Bismarck Fire Department extinguished a fire early Wednesday morning when an apartment house undergoing renovation on the 1100 block of East Ave. in Bismarck caught fire. The Central Dakota Communications Center received a report of smoke coming from the roof of the two-unit apartment house at approximately 9:59 a.m. First responders confirmed that all […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Officials: Cigarette ignited fatal fire in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Investigators say a fatal weekend fire in Grand Forks was the result of an accident. Fire Marshal Rod Freitag said Tuesday it was caused by improper handling of smoking materials. Officials say a smoldering cigarette ignited combustible materials next to a bed. And, the burning materials ignited the mattress. The […]
GRAND FORKS, ND
KX News

Know the symptoms of COVID vs. cold and flu… and when to get tested

There are constantly new developments in the fight against the Coronavirus. CDC guidelines are often changing, but one thing that hasn’t – the message to get vaccinated. There are many different covid variants, but the CDC lists Delta and Omicron as variants of concern because of how quickly they spread. The omicron variant spreads more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KX News

Volunteers needed in search for missing Montana woman Katelynn Berry

Police are asking for volunteers to assist in a search for Katelynn Berry, a Montana woman who’s been missing since Dec. 21, 2021. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Sidney Police Department are asking for all volunteers who can assist in the search for Berry to report to the Richland County Fire Station on Thursday […]
SIDNEY, MT
KX News

Burgum’s State of the State Address postponed

Gov. Doug Burgum has postponed his 2022 State of the State Address scheduled for Wednesday due to laryngitis. Burgum is having “challenges with his voice” and chose to postpone the address so it wouldn’t “distract from the annual message,” according to a press release. Burgum is also regularly tested for COVID-19, including Monday afternoon, and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KX News

Researchers share findings of Champion Trees in Bismarck

Volunteers presented their findings after a years-worth of research on what’s called Champion Trees. Champion Trees are identified as the largest tree specimens found in the U.S. and there are even some in Bismarck. Some of those trees are Cottonwoods, American Elms, and Bur Oaks. The results of the research were shared Sunday during a […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

North Dakota Dairy farmers collaborate at annual convention

Producers shared ideas Wednesday at the 54th Annual North Dakota Dairy Convention in Bismarck. About 30 million gallons of milk are produced at dairy farms across North Dakota, along with cottage cheese, yogurt and other products. To break it down even further, there are just about 60 dairy farms in the state contributing to producing […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

‘Incredible to see’: Bottineau Winter Park honors military members on Military Appreciation Day

Bottineau Winter Park opened in early December and with all the snow North Dakota’s getting this winter, attendance has been rising. “We love all the fresh snow that we got,” said Rachael Buss, program coordinator for Annie’s House Adaptive Recreation Program. “That’s been a really, really great benefit for the park. We’re starting to pick […]
BOTTINEAU, ND
KX News

KX News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy