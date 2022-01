Earlier today saw the release of monthly UK CPI (inflation) data showing the extent to which the price of a representative basket of goods and services is rising. The data showed that year on year, inflation rose by 5.4%, higher than the 5.2% which was the consensus forecast. The increase in prices was narrower than it was last month, and the UK is seeing the strongest price rises in housing, clothes, food, and furniture. The increase was driven primarily by a surging cost of goods by 6.9% while services increased by only 3.1%.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO