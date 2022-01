Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 series debuted for the Chinese market a few months ago. While the company has brought the phones to Western markets with Poco badges, it's yet to release the Redmi Note 11 series properly outside China. Reports indicate that the Redmi Note 11 could make the trip with a Snapdragon 680 onboard, so it's important to take a have a quick look at what to expect from a device that could be a fan favorite when it's released.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO