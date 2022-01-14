Republicans say they forced Walz administration to back away from controversial criminal sentencing change

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz is asking the Legislature to back a $2.7 billion “local jobs and projects” plan that’s considerably larger than the record package that lawmakers passed two years ago. The Democratic governor unveiled his wish list at a news conference outside the University of Minnesota’s Institute of Child Development, which is getting a major rebuild thanks to money from the $1.9 billion bonding bill approved by the 2020 Legislature. Walz used the construction site as a backdrop to highlight how 38% of his proposal, or more than $1 billion, is for asset preservation to maintain and upgrade properties that taxpayers already own.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO