Presidential Election

President Biden's approval ratings hit new low amid major setbacks

CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is facing two major setbacks. The Supreme...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 4

EL-Truth be told...
6d ago

How is Biden like a two year old 😳?1. Both are still in diapers, 2. Both still need to be changed 3. 2 year old is struggling to speak and finally 4. Both are in their terrible 2's.

Reply(1)
3
The Independent

‘What are Republicans for’? Biden attacks GOP for blocking his agenda in news conference

President Joe Biden on Wednesday hit out at Republicans for acting to block his agenda without offering any alternative solutions to the problems his administration is trying to address.Speaking at a White House news conference on the eve of his one-year anniversary in office, Mr Biden told reporters he was caught off guard by the vehemence of the GOP’s opposition to anything and everything he has proposed, and by their singleminded effort to ensure his presidency fails."I did not anticipate that there would be such a stalwart effort to make sure the most important thing was that President Biden...
Joe Biden
WGN News

Biden approval hits new low at one-year mark: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ends his first year in the White House with a clear majority of Americans for the first time disapproving of his handling of the presidency in the face of an unrelenting pandemic and roaring inflation, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. More Americans disapprove than […]
CBS News

Biden's chief of staff on Russia-Ukraine tensions

President Biden's chief of staff Ron Klain told Norah O'Donnell that "nothing on the economic side is off the table" when asked if President Putin would be sanctioned if Russia invades Ukraine. Klain said the consequences against Russia will be "severe" if Ukraine is attacked. Watch the interview.
CBS News

What's next for Biden's social spending plan

After months of setbacks, President Biden is looking to chart a path forward for passage of his spending agenda. But while the president indicates he's willing to break up the Build Back Better Act to get it done, Democrats may be starting from scratch with negotiations on Capitol Hill. On...
CBS News

Democrats still back Biden, but evidence of unease among moderates - CBS News poll analysis

Democrats still overwhelmingly approve of President Biden's overall job performance, but approval among members of his own party has slipped some over the year of his term — from a high of 94% at the beginning in February to 81% today. The decline is most pronounced among the more moderate members of the Democratic Party as opposed to liberals. Many moderates are questioning Biden's priorities and effectiveness, more so than his ideology.
CBS News

Biden approval has sunk most with young Americans and independents - CBS News analysis

While President Biden's rating decline over the past year has been broad-based, spanning both political and demographic lines, it has been especially pronounced among younger people and independents. Both groups have voted decisively Democratic in recent years — their continued frustration or disappointment would make the party's tough path to holding Congress all the more difficult. Regaining their support will be key to whether Mr. Biden sees an approval rebound in time for this year's midterms.
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Biden can blame himself for his low approval ratings

Repeatedly, I have seen the concept espoused that President Joe Biden’s popularity rating would be higher if he did a better job marketing his successes. Honestly, if you defined the leadership of our nation over the past year as a success, it would be the greatest fictional account of the century.
CBS News

As Omicron rages, Americans grow frustrated with President Biden's handling of COVID-19 crisis

A new CBS News poll shows less than half of Americans surveyed approve of President Joe Biden's handling of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the surgeon general says the Omicron variant has not yet peaked in many parts of the U.S., which face a tough few weeks. Infectious disease doctor Dr. Rajeev Fernando joined CBSN to discuss what more the Biden administration could be doing.
MarketWatch

Opinion: Why Wall Street is celebrating Joe Biden’s low approval rating

Might Joe Biden’s plummeting approval rating be good news for the stock market?. This question is not as off the wall as it might otherwise appear. Not only have researchers discovered a correlation between the stock market and presidential approval ratings, with one major exception that correlation is inverse. That would mean that what’s bad politically for Biden could be good for Wall Street.
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney says Biden is going down the same 'tragic' road as TRUMP by wanting to kill the filibuster and cast doubt on the 'reliability of elections' - and criticizes Dems who say it's racist

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
HuffingtonPost

Democrats Grapple With Joe Biden’s Sinking Approval Rating

Joe Biden’s approval ratings aren’t great, a trend that could have disastrous consequences for his party in November’s congressional midterm elections. Polls have consistently shown Biden’s approval rating below the 50% mark, with steep declines among both liberal-learning young people and Hispanics. The FiveThirtyEight polling average, meanwhile, has Biden at 42% — suggesting bipartisan dissatisfaction with his administration.
WFMZ-TV Online

What Biden's Approval Rating Means for the Midterms

Quinnipiac University released its latest survey Thursday inquiring about President Biden’s job approval rating. It stood at just 35%, the lowest measured job approval of his presidency. To put this in perspective, the lowest poll reading Quinnipiac had for Donald Trump was 33%, and the lowest rating he ever received in any poll was 32%.
