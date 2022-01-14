Man City's Ilkay Gundogan Heaps Praise on N'Golo Kante Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has named N'Golo Kante as the hardest midfielder he has ever faced ahead of Chelsea's trip to Manchester on Saturday.

The Blues travel north for the Premier League's early kick-off on the weekend, sitting ten points behind the league leaders and current champions.

Taking to Twitter, Gundogan heaped praise on his opposing number ahead of the top of the table clash.

"I would say N'Golo Kante. He’s really strong, the amount of work that he puts into the game, it’s just unbelievable." he wrote, when asked about the hardest midfielder to play against.

This comes just days before a crucial clash, with Chelsea currently sitting as many as ten points behind the league leaders.

City will have manager Pep Guardiolo back in the dugout for the match as the Spaniard returns from self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 and missing his side's FA Cup third round tie against Swindon Town last week.

The Blues lost out last time they faced City, with the Citizen's leaving Stamford Bridge as 1-0 winner.

The defeat saw Thomas Tuchel's men stay top of the Premier League due to their fine start to the season but a tough run of December fixtures, hampered by injuries, saw Chelsea fall off the pace and they currently sit second in the league standings, having played one match more than third placed Liverpool.

It remains to be seen as to whether the Blues can mount a comeback in the title race but if they are to do so, Saturday's fixture is a must win match.