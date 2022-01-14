ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City's Ilkay Gundogan Heaps Praise on N'Golo Kante Ahead of Chelsea Clash

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has named N'Golo Kante as the hardest midfielder he has ever faced ahead of Chelsea's trip to Manchester on Saturday.

The Blues travel north for the Premier League's early kick-off on the weekend, sitting ten points behind the league leaders and current champions.

Taking to Twitter, Gundogan heaped praise on his opposing number ahead of the top of the table clash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPntD_0dli4ukw00
IMAGO / MIS

"I would say N'Golo Kante. He’s really strong, the amount of work that he puts into the game, it’s just unbelievable." he wrote, when asked about the hardest midfielder to play against.

This comes just days before a crucial clash, with Chelsea currently sitting as many as ten points behind the league leaders.

City will have manager Pep Guardiolo back in the dugout for the match as the Spaniard returns from self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 and missing his side's FA Cup third round tie against Swindon Town last week.

The Blues lost out last time they faced City, with the Citizen's leaving Stamford Bridge as 1-0 winner.

The defeat saw Thomas Tuchel's men stay top of the Premier League due to their fine start to the season but a tough run of December fixtures, hampered by injuries, saw Chelsea fall off the pace and they currently sit second in the league standings, having played one match more than third placed Liverpool.

It remains to be seen as to whether the Blues can mount a comeback in the title race but if they are to do so, Saturday's fixture is a must win match.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Man City midfielder Gundogan accepts rotation policy

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan accepts manager Pep Guardiola's rotation policy. The German was an unused substitute at Newcastle before Christmas, before playing the full 90 minutes in the Boxing Day clash with Leicester. He was left on the bench again at Brentford as Guardiola rotated over the Christmas week, but only played the last 28 minutes next time out at Arsenal. He started and scored in the FA Cup win at Swindon, before returning to the bench against Chelsea at the weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel: Sheer Size of Romelu Lukaku Will Mean Longer Wait to Find Chelsea Rhythm & Sharpness Following Injury

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Romelu Lukaku's size will mean it could take longer for him to find his rhythm and match sharpness for Chelsea. The 29-year-old sustained an ankle injury in November before testing positive for Covid-19 before Christmas. He returned to the side against Aston Villa and Brighton, scoring in both but has struggled since.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"If You Don't Play Well, You Will Lose Your Place" - Ilkay Gundogan Sends Warning to Man City Teammates During Intense Title Race

Despite consistent brilliance since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016, Ilkay Gundogan really took centre stage last season. He was Manchester City's top Premier League goalscorer and produced some big moments on the way to the club's fifth league triumph - most notably against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Martial’s Manchester United issue now ‘resolved’, Ralf Rangnick claims

Ralf Rangnick considers the issue with Anthony Martial “resolved” following talks with a player he claimed refused to be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Aston VillaUnited had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park where the France international was conspicuous by his absence.Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave United this month but Rangnick’s claim that the forward “didn’t want to be in the squad” in Birmingham still shocked onlookers.The 26-year-old took to Instagram later that night to say he “will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#The Premier League#Spaniard
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool result: Player ratings as Reds win to head to Carabao Cup final

Liverpool are through to the Carabao Cup final after beating Arsenal 2-0 on the night and on aggregate.They will face Chelsea at Wembley, after a dominant showing in the semi-final second leg which saw the Gunners end with 10 men after a late Thomas Partey red card.Diogo Jota raced infield to strike home the game’s first goal from the edge of the box midway through the first half, and the Portuguese forward was the star of the show, lobbing in a second to send the Reds clear.Partey had been on the pitch fewer than 20 minutes when he picked up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Arsenal v Liverpool EFL Cup semi-final Build-up & Predicted Score

Arsenal are set to play host to Liverpool at the Emirates this evening with a place in the EFL Cup final on the line. The Gunners earned a strong position going into this game in extremely tough circumstances last week. Whilst missing a number of players for various reasons, and with Granit Xhaka getting himself sent off inside the opening 30 minutes, we managed to fight until the bitter end to earn a 0-0 draw.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Can goal-shy Wolves claim European place through their exemplary defensive record?

Saturday, 3pm matches don’t always feature teams in the spotlight, those creating the biggest stories, so it’s a change of pace this weekend. Newcastle - and all the money and mayhem that comes with them right now - are in action at the same time as Manchester United host West Ham, both those sides fighting it out for a Champions League or Europa League spot.And so are Wolverhampton Wanderers.Bruno Lage’s side haven’t yet taken too much focus in the wider Premier League picture, but perhaps they are about to. They have won only one fewer than Man United, lost only...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United knock out Arsenal as Chelsea also reach Continental Cup semi-finals

Four of the FA WSL’s top five teams will contest the semi-finals of the Continental Cup with Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all progressing.League leaders Arsenal were knocked out by third-placed Manchester United courtesy of Alessia Russo’s 85th-minute header.The impressive victory continued United’s fine form, meaning they have now won five games in a row in all competitions without conceding.Pernille Harder scored a hat-trick as Chelsea cruised to a 4-2 win over West Ham.The Denmark international opened the scoring for the visitors after 25 minutes only for Katerina Svitkova to equalise before half-time.However, three goals in nine second-half...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
776
Followers
6K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy