KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people following a shooting reported on County Road 292 East in Kilgore on Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies responded to the call it was found that someone had shot several rounds from a gun at several objects around another person’s home located on the same property. Later it was found the person allegedly doing the shooting was possibly a convicted felon and was in possession of numerous guns.

RUSK COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO