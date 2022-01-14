ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea Must Over-Perform to Get Result Against Man City

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted his side must over-perform if they are to come away from the Etihad Stadum with a good result against Manchester City on Saturday.

The Blues face Pep Guardiola's side during the early kick-off on the weekend, knowing that a loss will see them fall 13 points behind the league leaders.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel challenged his side to over-perform if they are to get a good result in the top of the table tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ixRs_0dli3yXJ00
IMAGO / PA Images

"It is not enough to find out 100 per cent. We need to overperform to catch City, to be on top of the Premier League. To overperform you need simply everybody, that's why we are hoping to get players back." he said.

The head coach continued to urge his side to show fight when they go onto the pitch, citing this as what Chelsea are missing in the title race.

He finalised: "We have a good squad with fantastic mentality but once you are in training you are in the squad and we need a bit more of a fight, a bit more of a fight to bring out the extra edges. This is what we are missing, not in a bad way at all."

Chelsea will have some confidence going into the match, having come out 2-1 victors at the Etihad last season thanks to a late Marcos Alonso goal as well as beating the Citizen's in the Champions League final to lift the European title.

