ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ECB to do everything it takes to get inflation to 2%: Lagarde

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ZdZS_0dli1osr00

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation will fall from a record high this year and the European Central Bank is ready to take any measures necessary to get it down to its 2% target, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday.

Inflation rose to 5% last month, the highest on record for the 19-country currency bloc and more than twice the target, as soaring energy costs and supply constraints pushed up prices for a range of goods and services.

The ECB has long argued that price growth will abate on its own but Lagarde said the ECB could adjust policy if needed.

"Our commitment to price stability remains unwavering," she said in a speech. "We will take any measures necessary to ensure that we deliver on our inflation target of 2% over the medium term."

"We understand that rising prices are a concern for many people, and we take that concern very seriously," Lagarde added.

The ECB extended stimulus last month, arguing that longer-term price pressures are actually too weak rather than too high and that inflation was at risk of falling below its target by year-end.

A number of policymakers have challenged that narrative, however, arguing that risks are skewed towards higher readings and that the ECB should start unwinding its extraordinary support measures.

"We have the flexibility to respond to a range of circumstances," Lagarde said, adding that the drivers of inflation are actually a drag on growth.

"Higher energy prices are cutting into household incomes and denting confidence, while supply bottlenecks are leading to shortages in the manufacturing sector," she said.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Francesco Canepa and Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

ECB accounts: Higher for longer inflation scenario cannot be ruled out

In the accounts of ECB’s December 15-16 meeting, Governing Council members concurred that the “recent and projected near-term increase in inflation was driven largely by temporary factors that were expected to ease in the course of 2022. ” However, it was also “cautioned” that a “‘higher for longer’ inflation scenario could not be ruled out.”
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Lagarde: No reason for us to act in same way as Fed

In an interview with France Inter radio on Thursday, European Central Bank President (ECB) Christine Lagarde said that they are seeing some signs of stabilisation regarding the supply chain problems, as reported by Reuters. "In 2022, prices should stabilise and gradually go down." "Seeing inflation in 2022 at 3.2%." "There...
BUSINESS
investing.com

ECB accounts unveil deep divisions on inflation outlook

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Euro zone inflation could "easily" get stuck above target and so the European Central Bank should keep the door open to tightening policy, ECB policymakers argued at a crucial meeting last month, accounts published by the ECB on Thursday showed. The euro zone central bank cut the amount...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Drifts as ECB's Lagarde Sticks to Transitory Inflation Line

Investing.com -- The dollar was broadly unchanged on foreign exchange markets on Thursday, ahead of a busy day for central bank and economic news. By 3 AM ET (0800 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of advanced economy currencies, was effectively flat at 95.47. That has been the pattern for the year so far, despite a sharp rise in U.S. bond yields which would normally be more supportive for it. Year-to-date, the dollar index is actually down 0.1%.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
The Independent

Turkey's central bank ends string of interest rate cuts

Turkey’s central bank kept a key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, halting a string of rate cuts that triggered a currency crisis and sent consumer prices skyrocketing.The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said it decided to keep its policy rate “constant” at 14%, putting on hold a rate-cutting policy that has reduced borrowing costs by 5 percentage points since September despite soaring inflation. By contrast, many other central banks have increased rates to control surging prices.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists on lowering borrowing costs to boost growth. He has long argued that high interest rates cause inflation, even...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

ECB does not need to react as quickly as the Fed, Lagarde says

The European Central Bank should not raise interest rates as quickly as the Federal Reserve, Christine Lagarde told French media. In an interview with France Inter, the ECB´s chief said that inflation within the single currency bloc was "clearly weaker" than in the US while the economic recovery wasn't.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan's Dec consumer inflation hovers at near 2-year high

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices rose 0.5% in December from a year earlier, increasing for a second month in a row at the fastest pace in nearly two years in a sign of broadening inflationary pressures from rising fuel and raw material costs. The increase likely won’t...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bank boss warns inflation pressures may stay until the end of 2023

Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey has warned over mounting signs that inflation pressures may last longer than first thought.The Bank’s governor told MPs on the Treasury Select Committee that financial markets now do not expect energy prices to start easing back until the the second half of 2023.Until a few months ago, wholesale gas prices had been expected to start falling next summer.He said it was a “big shift” and suggested it may impact the Bank’s expectations that higher levels of inflation would be only temporary.I have to be honest with you, that's a very great concernAndrew Bailey, Bank of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Ecb#Price Stability#The European Central Bank
AFP

Bank of Japan lifts inflation forecast, no policy change

Japan's central bank revised its inflation forecast on Tuesday and adjusted its view of price risks, while leaving its monetary easing policy in place in a nod to lingering pandemic uncertainty. Even with the latest upward revision in prices, "a change in (the BoJ's) policy stance is hard to imagine" as the inflation target "is still far away," said economist Masamichi Adachi of UBS in a note ahead of the Tuesday decision.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
FXStreet.com

ECB's Villeroy: Inflation should fall back under 2.0% by year-end

France central bank head and ECB governing council member François Villeroy de Galhau reiterated on Tuesday that French inflation is likely to fall back under 2.0% by the end of 2022. However, should inflationary pressures prove more persistent, he added, he has no doubt that the ECB would adapt its monetary policy faster.
BUSINESS
investing.com

ECB can adapt policy faster if high inflation persists - Villeroy

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will adapt its monetary policy more quickly if inflation remains high for longer than expected, ECB policymaker and French central banker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday. French inflation, which hit a 13-year high in December, is expected to ease progressively in...
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

Euro Inflation Hits Record Highs, ECB Not in Rush to Raise Interest Rates

The European Central Bank is concerned over inflation in the euro area rising beyond its own expectations, a high-ranking ECB official has admitted. However, Europe’s monetary authority is not prepared to raise interest rates at this point in time, the executive unveiled. ECB Sees No Reason to Adjust Interest...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

ECB Lagarde: Monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation to settle at 2%

In a speech, ECB President Christine Lagarde said the “rapid reopening” of the economy has led to steep rises in fuel prices, gas and electricity and price hikes in durable goods and some services. These factors are “weighing on growth in the near term”. Higher energy prices are “cutting into household incomes and denting confidence”. Supply bottlenecks are leading to “shortages in the manufacturing sector.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Lagarde: Our commitment to price stability remains unwavering

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reiterated on Friday that the bank's commitment to price stability remains unwavering and that the drivers of inflation are expected to ease over the course of the year. Lagarde said that the ECB will take any measures necessary to ensure that we deliver on our inflation target of 2.0% over the medium-term, and that monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation to settle at the 2.0% target over the medium-term. Lagarde added that higher prices have been cutting into household incomes and denting confidence, while supply bottlenecks are leading to shortages in the manufacturing sector.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Euro zone inflation not as transitory: ECB's de Guindos

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The euro zone's inflation spike is not as transitory as earlier thought and price growth this year is at risk of exceeding projections, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday. Inflation hit 5% last month, the highest on record for the 19-country currency bloc,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Villeroy: We are very close to the peak in inflation

“We are very near to the peak in inflation,” European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in an interview with LCI TV on Wednesday. EUJR/USD is trading near-daily lows of 1.1355, knocked down by the resurgent US dollar demand. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

282K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy