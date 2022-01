HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - If you happened to step outside earlier this afternoon you may have noticed two or three different types of precipitation falling from the sky. But how can snow, sleet and rain fall at the same time? It all has to do with the temperature profile of the air above you. You may not have known this but most precipitation starts out as snow high up in the clouds. What happens to it after that depends solely on the temperatures found in the column of air it falls through.

