First Ever Blood Crisis

By Amy Adams
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeaconess Health System leaders add heir voice to appeals for blood donations. They met...

Red Cross declares first-ever national blood crisis, pair of drives in January on Outer Banks

The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis, its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available. Blood donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.
Red Cross Declares First-Ever National Blood Shortage Crisis; Doctors Forced To Prioritize Patients

The American Red Cross has declared its first-ever nationwide blood shortage, which it has attributed to the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19. What Happened: The organization, which supplies 40% of the nation's blood supply, stated that it is facing its worst shortage in more than a decade and has been forced to limit blood distributions to hospitals in recent weeks, with some medical facilities receiving less than one-quarter of the blood products they requested.
Parkview Medical Center suspends weekly testing for vaccine-exempt health care workers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Parkview Medical Center says the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has suspended their twice-weekly testing requirement for health care workers who have been exempted from the COVID-19 vaccine. Parkview, which is the largest health care system in Pueblo County, confirmed the update to KRDO Tuesday after we learned The post Parkview Medical Center suspends weekly testing for vaccine-exempt health care workers appeared first on KRDO.
Burned by COVID supply crunch, hospitals invest in U.S. mask-making

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Two days before Christmas, a cargo ship left Mumbai with a mask-making machine bound for Illinois-based OSF HealthCare, which will use the equipment to make its own N95 masks. It isn’t the hospital group’s first foray into manufacturing. After COVID-19 border closures in early 2020...
Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
Moderna Covid Vaccine Is No Longer Recommended Due To Heart Inflammation

There are all kinds of discussions about the potential side effects of the covid vaccine, and these include heart inflammation for younger people. Check out the latest reports involving Moderna vaccines below. It seems that the very rare side effect among under-31s of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine leads to the...
At-Home COVID Tests Accurate for Ki​ds: Study

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Despite earlier concerns that at-home COVID-19 tests might be less accurate than PCR tests, new research in U.S. children and teens adds to evidence that the rapid tests are highly accurate. The scientists said the accuracy of the tests — which can be used at home and in schools and provide quick results — is similar to that of PCR tests, which have to be analyzed in a lab and can take one to two days to deliver...
Vaping Might Worsen COVID-19 Symptoms

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you vape and catch COVID-19, you may feel a whole lot worse than people who come down with the virus but don't use electronic cigarettes, researchers say. When compared to folks with COVID-19 who didn't use e-cigarettes, those who did were more likely to report chest pain, chills, headaches, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and the loss of smell or taste. What's...
Mayo Clinic Study: Some Cancer Treatments May Inhibit Immune Response To COVID Vaccination

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A study from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has found that cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy and certain other treatments may have an “inadequate” immune response to COVID-19 vaccination. The findings, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, says this inhibited response to vaccination is also showing up for those with targeted therapies, like CDK 4/6 inhibitors and therapies targeted at B cells. Cancer treatment patients are still urged to get vaccinated – and boosted. “It is important for patients with cancer who are receiving chemotherapy to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Saranya Chumsri, M.D., a Mayo Clinic hematologist and oncologist. Chumsri, who authored the study, is recommending these patients have their antibody levels tested after vaccination. “Dr. Chumsri anticipates having additional data later this year regarding broader immune responses to COVID-19 vaccinations, including cellular and antibody responses in patients receiving chemotherapy and targeted therapies with booster vaccinations,” the release said. Read more on the study here.
CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid Ready For Mask Distribution

The nation is coming closer to turning the corner on the latest COVID surge. Top expert Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts most states will soon hit the omicron peak and see cases fall by the middle of next month. It's already happening in New York and New Jersey but rural areas will take longer.
Another Study Finds Vaccine Booster 'Neutralizes' Omicron

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you need more proof that a third shot of COVID vaccine is needed, new British research confirms that boosters can "neutralize" the virus' Omicron variant. To arrive at that conclusion, they analyzed 620 blood samples from 364 health care workers and staff at the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research UCLH Biomedical Research Centre, in London. People who...
Covid pandemic 'nowhere near over': WHO

The Covid-19 pandemic is far from over, the World Health Organization chief said Tuesday, cautioning against a narrative that the fast-spreading Omicron variant is risk-free. The UN health agency chief warned against dismissing as mild the coronavirus variant Omicron, which has spread like wildfire around the globe since it was first detected in southern Africa in November.
