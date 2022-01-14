ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rise and Phight: 1/14/2021

By Ethan Witte
The Good Phight
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s NFL Wild Card weekend and this is the first year where 14 teams make it. Most people are fine with more teams getting into a playoff, so hopefully those same people will be fine when 14 MLB teams make...

www.thegoodphight.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Michigan dealt big Jim Harbaugh blow amid Raiders interest

Multiple franchises across the NFL are searching for their new head coach. For the Las Vegas Raiders, they have an interesting situation as Rich Bisaccia has proven to be a solid coach after filling in for Jon Gruden. Regardless, the Michigan Wolverines seem to believe their current head coach Jim Harbaugh is chomping at the bit to head to Vegas.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears sign Lamar Jackson to reserve/futures contract

The Bears signed a big name to their roster on Wednesday. The team announced they’d signed Lamar Jackson to a reserve/futures contract. You know, the Lamar Jackson who played cornerback at Nebraska from 2016-2019, starting 35 games and intercepting five passes. The Lamar Jackson who signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2020, played in 13 games and started six of them. The Lamar Jackson who spent most of last year on the Jets practice squad, but did play in one game.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Madden Predicts The Steelers’ 2022 Quarterback

The retirement of longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has left the Pittsburgh Steelers with a gaping hole at the QB position. But according to popular football video game “Madden 22,” that QB1 position will be filled by an intriguing name this coming season. The game’s franchise simulator seems...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Shohei Ohtani
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is about to be a very busy guy this week. Bowles is set to interview with both the Vikings and Bears before coaching in the divisional round against the Rams. The interview with the Vikings is set for Friday, while the one with the Bears...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Minor League#American Football#Venezuelan#Mlbpa
Popculture

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans After Football Amid Retirement Speculation

Ben Roethlisberger hasn't officially retired from the NFL. But the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback knows what his next move will be after the team lost the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Sunday. When speaking to reporters, Roethlisberger revealed his current plans now that the 2021 season has come to an end.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Danny Kanell Has 2 Quarterbacks In Mind For Steelers

The post-Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh has commenced. Big Ben played in what’s expected to be his final NFL game last weekend in a postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, all eyes in Pittsburgh turn to the future of the team’s quarterback position. Danny Kanell has...
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott Receives Punishment For What He Said About Officials

Just a few days ago, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made headlines with a controversial comment he made about the officials from Sunday’s game. Following the 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Cowboys fans threw objects onto the field, expressing their anger with the officiating crew. After learning fans threw objects at the officials, Dak responded, “Credit to them.”
NFL
The Spun

Raiders’ Latest Plan For Interim Coach Rich Bisaccia Revealed

After a successful stint as the Las Vegas Raiders’ interim head coach, Rich Bisaccia now gets another chance to convince ownership he deserves the permanent gig. Bisaccia will officially interview for the job today, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 61-year-old longtime assistant posted a 7-5 regular season record after taking over for Jon Gruden in early October.
NFL
FanSided

NFL needs to make the right decision before Rams play Buccaneers

The Buccaneers face off against the Rams in the next round of the playoffs at home, and L.A. should be far from full strength. The playoffs are here and the first round is in the books. The Buccaneers and the Rams took care of business in their playoff openers, and the rematch from the regular season this weekend is sure to be a spectacular affair.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy