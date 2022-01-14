Free Webinar: The Vegan Revolution And Its Widespread Impact On Brands This Year

If you’re a music artist or a label manager, and you plan on kicking off 2022 by boosting online sales, there’s a webinar coming up just for you. The music research and analytics platform Viberate continues its series of free online workshops with expert guests. Coming up is a session on creating effective marketing strategies using music data, and will include tips by two renowned industry experts: marketing veteran Jay Gilbert, who created unique marketing plans for Nirvana, The Police, and Guns ‘N Roses, and Terry Tompkins, assistant music professor who discovered Grammy-award-winning artist John Legend while working as an A&R at Columbia records.
Comments / 0