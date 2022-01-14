ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Webinar: The Vegan Revolution And Its Widespread Impact On Brands This Year

 6 days ago

The plant-based trends that will dramatically influence consumer behaviour in 2022 – and how brands need to react. Veganuary is well underway and more and more consumers are stepping up to the plant-based plate. But...

Wallpaper*

Ignae is a revolution in vegan skincare

Ignae is bringing exciting innovations to vegan skincare, with formulations sustainably sourced from the pristine archipelago of nine volcanic islands known as the Azores. These small islands – geographically distant from many sources of industrial pollution, and home to Marine Protected Areas – remain a bastion of rare natural ingredients and mineral-rich thermal waters.
SKIN CARE
kamcity.com

BEAR Kids Fruit Snacking Brand Unveils Pack Redesign

BEAR, the kids fruit snacking brand, has begun rolling out a new look across its Yoyos range. The refreshed packaging aims to highlight the fun, taste and health credentials of the product to better resonate with both parents and kids, recruiting more shoppers into the brand and the kids fruit snacking category.
FOOD & DRINKS
kamcity.com

Peperami Looking To Recruit More Adults With New Chorizo Packs

Peperami has added new Chorizo 5 packs (RRP: £2.30) to its growing portfolio with the aim of recruiting more adults into the meat snacking category. The 5 packs are currently rolling out in Tesco, while the brand is also developing a Chorizo single stick format which will be introduced at a later date.
FOOD & DRINKS
#Consumer Behaviour#Veganism#Webinar#Vegfoodenthustiast#The Vegan Society Jasmin#Social Brand#Content Creator
kamcity.com

Kingsmill Bolsters 50/50 Range With Toasting Loaf

Kingsmill has launched a new toasting loaf as part of its 50/50 bread range. Available at Asda this January (RRP £1.15), Kingsmill 50/50 King of Toast is baked with white and wholemeal flour, offering consumers whole grain and a source of Vitamin D. Unlike some toasting loaves on the...
INDUSTRY
kamcity.com

Fanta Launches New Global Marketing Campaign

Fanta has launched a new global marketing campaign, Colourful People, which celebrates people who don’t take themselves too seriously. The campaign encourages fans of the soft drink to twist off the lid on a bottle of Fanta and indulge in a world of colour with a fresh outlook. The...
FOOD & DRINKS
kamcity.com

Kerry Reveals Top Flavours For Innovation In 2022

Tastes that offer novelty, over-the-top indulgence and targeted health benefits are set to drive consumer preference in 2022, according to Kerry, the taste and nutrition company. Trends that were accelerated by the pandemic have developed and will become more sophisticated this year, with consumers seeking new tastes paired with familiar...
FOOD & DRINKS
mediapost.com

Vegan Brand Violife: 'Change Your Cheese' -- And The Planet

Non-vegans probably aren’t aware they’re living during Veganuary -- but Violife nondairy cheese hopes to change that. Hence the brand’s “Change Your Cheese! Change The Planet” campaign, which posits that cheese lovers can lower their climate impact without becoming vegans. This spot from the Newton...
FOOD & DRINKS
kamcity.com

HG Acquires Sustainable Household Cleaning Brand

Netherlands-based household cleaning brand HG has acquired Ecozone, a family-run business operating in London that specialises in cleaning products made using a combination of plant-based and natural ingredients. Ecozone’s range of over 100 products includes eco-friendly cleaning, laundry, and dishwashing lines. Meanwhile, HG’s cleaning portfolio covers 300 different cleaning products...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
kamcity.com

Fibre One ‘Freshens Up’ Snack Bar Category

Snack bar brand, Fibre One 90 calorie from General Mills, has announced an expansion to its brownie range with a limited-edition variant – Choc Mint Brownie. Popular in the US market, the new SKU will hit UK shelves exclusively at Tesco from 14 February. The square is comprised of...
FOOD & DRINKS
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Coach to Incorporate Regenerative Raw Materials Into Future Product + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 20, 2022: Tapestry, Inc. and its Coach brand announced on Thursday that they are taking steps to further improve the sustainability of their supply chains through a new partnership with the Savory Institute’s Land to Market Program, the first verified sourcing solution for regenerative agriculture. By utilizing regenerative raw materials that have a net positive impact on the environment, improve biodiversity, and result in a reduction of CO2 emissions, Tapestry and Coach will be able to further reduce its...
ENVIRONMENT
magneticmag.com

Create A Winning Music Promotion Strategy With This Free Webinar [Spotlight]

If you’re a music artist or a label manager, and you plan on kicking off 2022 by boosting online sales, there’s a webinar coming up just for you. The music research and analytics platform Viberate continues its series of free online workshops with expert guests. Coming up is a session on creating effective marketing strategies using music data, and will include tips by two renowned industry experts: marketing veteran Jay Gilbert, who created unique marketing plans for Nirvana, The Police, and Guns ‘N Roses, and Terry Tompkins, assistant music professor who discovered Grammy-award-winning artist John Legend while working as an A&R at Columbia records.
INTERNET
duke.edu

Stay Current with Workplace Tech by Attending Free Webinars

The Learn IT @ Lunch webinar series is underway with free lunch hour training sessions on nine technology topics. Held on Wednesdays at noon, the series of live hourlong workshops hosted by Duke's Office of Information Technology (OIT) provide staff and faculty with expert insights on tools that have become the backbone of the remote workplace, such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, LinkedIn Learning and Box and more.
TECHNOLOGY
vegoutmag.com

5 Vegan Honey Brands to Try

Life is sweet with these cruelty-free, vegan honey alternatives. Got honey? While not as obvious as meat, dairy, and eggs, this animal byproduct is not considered vegan. Opting for maple syrup drizzles and swirls of agave nectar can often do the trick, but some foods just call for honey—bee-free honey, that is! Looking to add sweetness to warm vegan biscuits and cups of hot tea? Here are 5 vegan honey brands to try.
FOOD & DRINKS
kamcity.com

Subdued Year For Wholesalers; Calls For Better Category Advice And Product Availability

The new UK Wholesale Market Report from Lumina Intelligence shows that overall, the UK’s leading wholesalers experienced sales growth of 3.7% in 2020/21, versus 3.9% in 2019/20. The decline was driven by foodservice wholesalers, who experienced significant falls during the pandemic, with Brakes down 34.3% and BFS Group (Bidfood)...
RETAIL
kamcity.com

Waitrose Appoints New Sourcing Manager For BWS

Waitrose has hired Barry Dick MW to fill the new role of Beer, Wine and Spirit Bulk Sourcing Manager. The role will focus upon the management of the global importation and UK packing of wines and spirits for the supermarket’s drinks buying team. Waitrose highlighted that the move will mean it now employs four Masters of Wine, more than any other retailer.
BUSINESS
kamcity.com

BWG Foods To Trial AI-Powered Predictive Stock Management System

BWG Foods has become the first grocery retailer in Ireland to spearhead an intelligent ordering platform, ShopLink Pro, developed by US-based AI leader R4 Technologies, as part of a new pilot scheme taking place across its retail network. Traditional ordering platforms rely on past data, creating a replenishment-based order by...
RETAIL

