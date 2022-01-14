ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Cal Health Officials: COVID-Infected Can Stay On The Job, Unvaxxed GTFO

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia state health authorities announced this week that hospital staff members who test positive for COVID can continue working if they are largely asymptomatic. Again, so the COVID-positive can work, but the unvaxxed are not welcomed back. Does this make any sense?. In...

