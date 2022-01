Olympic Finalist Bryce Mefford Returns to Cal Men’s Roster for Fifth Year. For the entire fall season, 200-meter backstroke Olympic finalist Bryce Mefford was not listed on the roster for the California Golden Bear’s men’s swimming program. Mefford was a senior during the 2020-21 campaign, but the NCAA gave an extra year of eligibility to all athletes in winter sports last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of Mefford’s prominent teammates, butterflyer and freestyler Trenton Julian and backstroker Daniel Carr, immediately took advantage of this rule to return to the Bears, but it was not clear if Mefford would do the same. Outside of one relay at a Cal meet, Mefford has not competed in any formal swimming competition since Tokyo.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO