Long-time Swim-industry Executive Matt Zimmer Named President of SwimOutlet.com & Swim.com

By Ashleigh Shay
SwimInfo
 6 days ago

SwimOutlet.com, the web’s most popular swim shop, has named veteran swimming executive Matt Zimmer as its new President for both SwimOutlet.com & Swim.com. Zimmer previously served as Director of Operations at the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of American (CSCAA) and has also spent more than two decades on the...

