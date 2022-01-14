ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Citigroup profit exceeds expectations on robust investment banking

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Citigroup Inc on Friday posted a 26% drop in fourth-quarter profit but exceeded market expectations as strong gains in its investment banking business cushioned the blow from higher expenses. The bank’s profit fell to $3.2 billion, or $1.46 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $4.3...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citigroup Inc#Investment Banking#Consumer Banking#Divestitures#Reuters#Refinitiv Ibes#United Overseas Bank#Asian
kdal610.com

Pegasus Asia, Tikehau Capital-backed SPAC, lists in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), backed by European asset manager Tikehau Capital and a holding firm of LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault, began trading in Singapore on Friday, becoming the second SPAC to debut in the city-state. The twin listings also mark the first major debut...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slid 1.49% to $45.75 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.33 short of its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company achieved on January 10th.
STOCKS
Reuters

Piraeus Bank to buy additional stake in real estate company Trastor

ATHENS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) has agreed with investment firm Varde Partners to buy its controlling stake in Trastor Real Estate Investment Company for about 98 million euros ($111.04 million), the bank said on Friday. Under the agreement, Piraeus, which now holds a 45% stake in Trastor...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
Motley Fool

Why Citigroup Is Exiting its Very Profitable Consumer Banking Division in Mexico

The operations that Citigroup is selling consist of $44 billion in assets and generated more than $1 billion of profit in 2021. These are high-performing businesses. The move does seem to be aligned with the bank's new strategy. When Citigroup (NYSE:C) embarked on its strategy refresh last year to transform...
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

WeTransfer owner WeRock seeks $714-813 million valuation in IPO

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The company that owns the WeTransfer file service will be valued at between 629 million and 716 million euros ($714-813 million) at its initial public offering (IPO) in Amsterdam this month, it said on Thursday. WeRock, whose name will soon be changed to The Creative Productivity...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Deliveroo reports 36% rise in gross value of orders in Q4

LONDON (Reuters) – Food delivery company Deliveroo said the gross transactional value of orders on its platform rose 36% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, resulting in it hitting the top of its guidance range with a 70% rise for the year. The British company said on Thursday that the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Bank of America's stock falls ahead of earnings, in wake of Goldman and JPMorgan disappointments

Shares of Bank of America Corp. dropped 2.9% in afternoon trading Tuesday, putting them on track for a fourth-straight decline, ahead of the bank's fourth-quarter results due out before the next session's opening bell. The stock has now shed 5.5% during its losing streak. The stock's losses comes after bank and broker Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reported disappointing fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, sending the stock down 6.4%, and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. fourth-quarter results reported before Friday's open has helped trigger a two-day drop of 10.0%. Bank of America's stock rose 4.5% on the day it reported third-quarter results (Oct. 14), but fell on the day of the previous seven quarterly reports by an average of 3.2%, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 1.4% on Tuesday after gaining 0.1% on Friday.
STOCKS
AFP

China cuts lending rates, boosting property firms

China further reduced bank lending costs Thursday in the latest move to boost its stuttering economy, providing some much-needed support to the country's beleaguered developers. Property firm shares and bonds surged on the fresh rate cut from People's Bank of China -- the second in two months -- days after Beijing reported slower growth in the final months of 2021. The slowing real estate industry has put downward pressure on growth, with several large companies including debt-laden development giant Evergrande defaulting in recent months. The central bank said it had lowered the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) to 3.7 percent, from 3.8 percent in December.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy