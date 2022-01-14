Beef stir-fry

It's that time of year when many people resolve to eat less meat. The “whys” are varied: sustainability and worry for the planet, health considerations, ethical concerns over the treatment of animals.One increasingly popular option is “plant-based meat,” which can be found everywhere from grocery store meat sections to restaurants.These products aim to imitate meat in taste, texture, appearance and smell, and the likenesses are now pretty impressive. The ingredients usually include a plant-based protein, such as soy or pea, and sometimes other beans, wheat or potato. Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are the two monster names in this arena,...
This is Cantonese cooking perfection, from the rich aromatic umami sauce and the tender beef fillet, right through to the little bit of background heat from the ground black pepper. “A true Cantonese classic!” says Kwoklyn Wan, author of 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway.Beef and onion with mixed peppersServes: 2Ingredients:2 tbsp vegetable oil200g sliced onion200g sliced mixed peppers300g beef fillet, cut into very thin slices2 tsp garlic purée2 tsp ginger purée1 tsp ground black pepperFor the sauce:250ml chicken stock1 tbsp Chinese rice wine (Shaoxing wine)1 tbsp oyster sauce2 tsp cornflourMethod:1. Combine the sauce ingredients in a bowl, mix well and set to...
This lemon chicken stir-fry recipe is super easy to make and just plain good. So simple. Serve this lemony chicken over rice. 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts or boneless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces (I used thighs) 1 tablespoon soy sauce (I used low-sodium soy sauce) 1/4...
Fried pickle is a popular snack in the Southern United States. It is made by deep-frying battered dill pickles. Often made with cornstarch or a combination of flour and water, it is an excellent snack to enjoy with a beer. But, what exactly is a fried dill pickle? We'll discuss the origins of this unique American food and answer the question, "what are fried dills?"
My knife block runneth over. So much so that I actually have two knife blocks in my kitchen to contain my various blades. Recently I told myself I was done growing my collection—any other knife I’d add would just be superfluous. That has long been my attitude toward getting a nakiri blade. There was no need...
If you haven’t noticed by now, I am pretty obsessed with our air fryer. Did anyone get one for Christmas last month? Today, I thought I’d share how to make crispy air fried chickpeas. These are such an easy and healthy snack you can throw together with very...
Air frying tofu is one of my favorite ways to prepare tofu for recipes because it’s super quick and turns out crispy without even using oil. If you are looking to add a few more vegetarian or plant-based meals to your weeknights, knowing how to air fry tofu will help you out!
This goat’s cheese pizza with leeks and pancetta recipe is adapted from The Mozza Cookbook: Recipes from Los Angeles’s Favorite Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria by Nancy Silverton with Matt Molina and Carolynn Carreño. Pizzeria Mozza can be found at the Treehouse Hotel in Marylebone in London’s West End.
Fried oysters and Sriracha mayonnaise kick up the flavor in this BLT. In a heavy-bottomed skillet, pour oil to a depth of 2 inches, and heat over medium heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350°. In a medium bowl, stir together flour, cornmeal, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and...
Fried Spring Rolls are filled with juicy shredded pork, cabbage, carrots, and mushrooms to create slender, smooth, and delicate packages. I fry them until golden and the wrappers are shatteringly crispy at first bite. The filling is a moist mixture of pork, marinated with cornstarch, soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil,...
At Bok A Bok Chicken, you can get a Korean fried chicken thigh with four different dipping sauces, kimchi mac and cheese, a homemade biscuit with spiced honey, and a can of beer for around $15. Trekking to White Center may feel like exploring uncharted territory, but if you’re looking for an interesting fried chicken dinner with minimal damage to that pie chart on your Mint app, then by all means, borrow a friend’s car and do it.
One of my favorite Chinese dishes is lo mein, which means mixed noodles. Noodles are a staple of Chinese cooking and are served at birthday dinners because they represent long life. The dish has a smoky flavor produced by stir-frying in a very hot wok. Restaurants use special wok burners...
Start your morning with this warming chocolate, coconut and raspberry quinoa porridge packed full of goodness. This recipe is quick with minimal ingredients. What’s more, it’s easy to make a batch for the rest of the week.
In a small bowl, combine cornstarch, flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Add enough water for slurry to become the consistency of hollandaise. Toss beef with half of slurry, setting aside remaining half. set beef aside for at least 30 minutes. Heat oil in a wok over medium heat. Fry...
Looking for an easy meal that will really pack in a variety of vegetables? Look no further. This flavorful, oil-free stir-fry from The Choose You Now Diet cookbook combines a rainbow of vegetables with a simple sauce for a great go-to meal. What you need:. 1 (12-ounce) package extra-firm tofu,...
I have a soft spot for potatoes. To satisfy my endless craving for fried potatoes, I had to dive in to potato pillows. Thin slices of potato are fried until puffed and bubbly, like a voluminous pillow stuffed full with down—or even a puffy bag of unopened chips. There...
This wattleseed scones recipe is an extract from Mabu Mabu by Nornie Bero (£22, Hardie Grant). For more Torres Strait cuisine, try Nornie’s recipes for semur chicken and namas. Looking for more scone recipes? Check out our classic scones, cheese scones and vegan scones. Recipe author Nornie Bero...
Want to learn about Nikkei food? Looking for Nikkei recipes? Read Luiz Hara’s guide below, then check out more Peruvian recipes and Japanese recipes. Nikkei cuisine is a combination of Japanese techniques and styles applied to Peruvian ingredients and dishes. It stems from the Japanese descendants (known as Nikkei) who emigrated to South America in the 20th century to work on plantations. The three recipes that Luiz Hara is showcasing here perfectly demonstrate this unique fusion of flavours.
