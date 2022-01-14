Introducing the burbot: 'Kootenai leopard' tastes like lobster

While Bigfork, and many parts of western Montana for that matter, are experiencing a meteoric rise in popularity from visitors, one might think that this is a new trend. But, in reality Bigfork has always been a popular place for people to relax and get away from the big city or to experience the outdoors in a more rustic setting. Horseback trail rides, trout fishing, and skiing are just a few of the outdoor pursuits that have long drawn people to the area, not to mention the Salish people and other tribes that enjoyed camping and building sweat lodges around what we now call Bigfork as they transited to other parts of their lands. Then one shouldn’t be surprised when, in a seemingly remote location, in the early 1900s, two of the most influential and powerful men in Montana and in the U.S., decided to build a rustic lodge for their family’s enjoyment on the shores of Swan Lake.

