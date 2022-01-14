Brilliant Bucas Rugs for Your Horse

Home, no matter how individuals define it, is a place for relaxation and self-expression. And design is critical in achieving these qualities.
“Our home should be a sanctuary that helps us recharge from the stresses of daily life,” said Trendalytics. “This year, interior trends are all about bringing balance to our living spaces with warm colors, natural textures and intentional decor.”
In the “Top 100” trend report, Trendalytics explores what’s to come in 2022 across various consumer markets, including home and lifestyle. Using November 2021 data, the product intelligence company says the trends selected exhibit “continued or stable growth” over the next...
Comments / 0