ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Newsstand: Mike Elston makes it four former Michigan players on coaching staff

By Clayton Sayfie about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21smII_0dlhYYr400

Michigan On TV

What: Michigan wrestling at Ohio State

When: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

***

What: Michigan basketball at Illinois

When: 9 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox Sports 1

Michigan football hired Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston for the same position in Ann Arbor. Elston played outside linebacker for the Wolverines from 1996, making it four coaching staff members that played in a winged helmet.

Connecting the dots with the Elston hire, it appears that head coach Jim Harbaugh will stay put in Ann Arbor — at least all indications continue to point to that outcome. Harbaugh has seen his name be connected to NFL openings, including with the Las Vegas Raiders, has not shot down the rumors and is reportedly considering making the jump back to the pros. But it’s hard to believe that Elston would’ve left Notre Dame after 12 seasons to enter an uncertain situations. The new defensive line coach’s hiring eased some concerns among the Michigan fan base Thursday afternoon.

Elston has a fantastic track record of not only recruiting high-level talent, but developing the players he gets and helping them reach the NFL level. During his tenure in South Bend, which lasted from 2010-21, he produced 12 draft picks, including five in the last three drafts alone. TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome provided a rundown of some of his top players, which include some familiar names that the Michigan Wolverines recruited once upon a time.

Quote Of The Day

“It certainly does play a part. I love Coach Elston’s style as a coach, and I loved the connection I had with him. He’s one of the guys I’ve connected well with over all of this.”

Top 100 edge rusher Chandavian Bradley, the No. 36 overall prospect nationally

Headlines Of The Day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: What Addition Of New DL Coach Mike Elston Means For Michigan Recruiting

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Mike Elston Should Help Michigan With Penn State Commit

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Analysis: New Michigan DL coach Mike Elston’s ‘track record speaks for itself’

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan to announce Mike Elston as defensive line coach

Max Olson, The Athletic: Final FBS stop rate standings: Georgia’s defense caps a dominant 2021 with a national title and a statistical crown

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

'Special homecoming': New DL coach Mike Elston details process of being hired by Michigan

Mike Elston‘s ears perked up when he heard Michigan football had a defensive line coach opening. The longtime Notre Dame assistant played at Michigan from 1993-96, and worked for the Wolverines for the next four seasons as a student assistant (1997), intern (1998) and graduate assistant (1999-2000). When Shaun Nua left Ann Arbor for USC, Elston’s agent brought up the prospect of coming back to Michigan, and things moved quickly after that.
NFL
247Sports

Former players & analysts agree: ‘Mike Elston is a great hire’

Every time Michigan’s defensive line coaching position came open over the last decade, Mike Elston's name was immediately mentioned as a likely target. His former-player status in Ann Arbor always amplified early buzz surrounding his candidacy, only to see it dissipate when he maintained his allegiance to Notre Dame (where he coached for 12 years) and Brian Kelly (whom he coached under for 18 years). This hiring cycle was different, though. The changing of the guard in South Bend created a unique opportunity to lure Elston away from the Irish, and Jim Harbaugh took advantage of that with a whirlwind courtship that culminated in a hire last week.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Michigan dealt big Jim Harbaugh blow amid Raiders interest

Multiple franchises across the NFL are searching for their new head coach. For the Las Vegas Raiders, they have an interesting situation as Rich Bisaccia has proven to be a solid coach after filling in for Jon Gruden. Regardless, the Michigan Wolverines seem to believe their current head coach Jim Harbaugh is chomping at the bit to head to Vegas.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Football#Michigan Basketball#American Football#Ohio State#Fox Sports 1 Michigan#Notre Dame#Wolverines#Bluebyninety#The Las Vegas Raiders#Thewolverine Com
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is about to be a very busy guy this week. Bowles is set to interview with both the Vikings and Bears before coaching in the divisional round against the Rams. The interview with the Vikings is set for Friday, while the one with the Bears...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy