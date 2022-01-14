Newsstand: Mike Elston makes it four former Michigan players on coaching staff

Michigan On TV

What: Michigan wrestling at Ohio State

When: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

***

What: Michigan basketball at Illinois

When: 9 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox Sports 1

Michigan football hired Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston for the same position in Ann Arbor. Elston played outside linebacker for the Wolverines from 1996, making it four coaching staff members that played in a winged helmet.

Connecting the dots with the Elston hire, it appears that head coach Jim Harbaugh will stay put in Ann Arbor — at least all indications continue to point to that outcome. Harbaugh has seen his name be connected to NFL openings, including with the Las Vegas Raiders, has not shot down the rumors and is reportedly considering making the jump back to the pros. But it’s hard to believe that Elston would’ve left Notre Dame after 12 seasons to enter an uncertain situations. The new defensive line coach’s hiring eased some concerns among the Michigan fan base Thursday afternoon.

Elston has a fantastic track record of not only recruiting high-level talent, but developing the players he gets and helping them reach the NFL level. During his tenure in South Bend, which lasted from 2010-21, he produced 12 draft picks, including five in the last three drafts alone. TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome provided a rundown of some of his top players, which include some familiar names that the Michigan Wolverines recruited once upon a time.

Quote Of The Day

“It certainly does play a part. I love Coach Elston’s style as a coach, and I loved the connection I had with him. He’s one of the guys I’ve connected well with over all of this.” Top 100 edge rusher Chandavian Bradley, the No. 36 overall prospect nationally

Headlines Of The Day

• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: What Addition Of New DL Coach Mike Elston Means For Michigan Recruiting

• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Mike Elston Should Help Michigan With Penn State Commit

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Analysis: New Michigan DL coach Mike Elston’s ‘track record speaks for itself’

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan to announce Mike Elston as defensive line coach

• Max Olson, The Athletic: Final FBS stop rate standings: Georgia’s defense caps a dominant 2021 with a national title and a statistical crown