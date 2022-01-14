ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, NY

Chef's Quick Tip: Blan Manje

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROVi3_0dlhUVmN00

This week, Chef Darline Dorcely of Chef Liline LLC . of Stamford, shows Tina Redwine how to make make the Haitian dessert called Blan Manje.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15R5HP_0dlhUVmN00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Haitian#Food Drink#Chef Liline Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News 12

News 12

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy