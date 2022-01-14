Wahl 79465-224 Extreme Grip (Black)

This incredible build is the pinnacle of Porsche performance from a legendary source. Having been created for the sole purpose of winning race after race in Central and South America, the Latino Racing Porsche 935 is a famous icon in the Latin racing circuit. This car was made with a complete tube chassis for the legendary racing car driver, Luis Méndez, who glided through corners and straights alike with this fantastic combination of speed and handling. After competing in the famous 12 hours of Sebring from 1988 to 1989, the car was ready to be sold to a new owner. This new guy's name was Kikos Fonseca, reportedly Méndez'sMéndez's co-driver who had worked closely with him and the car. So it only makes sense that Fonseca immediately began showing off the vehicle to the people of South and Central America to any onlookers with a passion for speed. Somewhere down the line, this car gained entry back to the states with owner David Hall where it competed with a ton of other racing adventures with countless drivers over the years. Nowadays, the vehicle has a lot to offer to its next owner as it enters a new chapter of its automotive life.

