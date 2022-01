More and more local governments around the country appear to be embracing the rights of residents to keep and raise egg-laying chickens in their backyards. The fact more cities and towns are warming to chicken ownership is, itself, a particularly welcome and timely development. As concerns over food inflation and egg shortages grip the nation, having a steady supply of tasty, inexpensive protein in one's own backyard can be a blessing.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO