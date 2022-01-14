North Korea fires fresh missiles in response to US sanctions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European allies insisted it was still possible to revive the Iran nuclear deal but said "time is running out", after talks in Berlin Thursday. Blinken told reporters that negotiators working in Vienna to salvage the 2015 accord with Tehran had seen "modest progress in the last couple weeks" but were taking nothing for granted. "My own assessment, talking to all of our colleagues, is that returning to mutual compliance, it remains possible," Blinken said. Speaking at a joint news conference, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said "urgent progress" was needed in talks aimed at rescuing the deal.

