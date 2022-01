The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has announced that the Doomsday Clock shall remain unchanged at 100 seconds to midnight in 2022. The closer we are to midnight – AKA "doomsday" – the closer we are to catastrophe for humanity. For the last two years, the clock has remained fixed at 100 seconds to midnight, the closest it has been to midnight since it was created in 1947. It aims to highlight that we are still in a perilous historical moment, and humanity is still closer to a potential apocalypse than ever.

SCIENCE ・ 17 HOURS AGO