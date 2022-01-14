ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola Beats Competition From Jurgen Klopp, Mikel Arteta, and Antonio Conte to Win Premier League Award

By Freddie Pye
 6 days ago
The Catalan boss guided Manchester City to seven victories out of a possible seven in the Premier League across the month of December, making his success in this award next to impossible not to accomplish.

Pep Guardiola and his reigning Premier League champions now sit 10 points clear at the top of the table, and have the opportunity to go 13 points clear with a victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola has now won the outright third-most Premier League Manager of the Month awards in the history of the top-flight, winning the award for the 11th time and overtaking David Moyes in third place on 10 wins.

Only Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger have now won more Premier League Manager of the Month awards than Pep Guardiola, with the Scotsman having won it on 27 occasions with the former Arsenal manager having won 15 editions of the award.

Pep Guardiola's success means Manchester City have taken both the Player of the Month and Manager of the Month for December, following Raheem Sterling's success being confirmed earlier on Friday morning.

Both men will be looking to guide the club to a fourth Premier League title under Pep Guardiola, after winning the English top-flight in 2018, 2019, and 2021 - defeating Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United in various title races over the years.

Should Guardiola win yet another league title this season, then it is almost certain that the club will do everything in their power to renew his contract beyond the end of the 2022/2023 campaign.

