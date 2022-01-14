ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Unvaccinated people pose a danger to all

By RAY DUCKLER -
 6 days ago

At this point in the pandemic it is clear that those people who have decided to skip being vaccinated have caused large numbers of hospital admissions and are otherwise helping the virus to spread. Most hospitals are unable to provide normally needed surgeries and treatments because they are overwhelmed...

Letter: ‘If people can get sick and spread germs regardless of vaccination status, should we ALL be excluded whenever we are exposed’

Vancouver resident Ann Makar discusses issues related to the possibility that the state Board of Health will impose additional COVID mandates. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. People who are...
Unvaccinated people increasingly the target of financial penalties

Some people who remain unvaxed against Covid-19 are going to have to budget that decision in along with groceries, car insurance, and the heating bill. Look no further than Novak Djokovic, whose career is on the verge of being derailed because he is unvaccinated. The tennis star left potential winnings of $3.3 million on the table when he was blocked from playing in the Australian Open due to his vaccination status. But that’s just the beginning of his professional concerns:
How I care for my unvaccinated patients | Letters

When an anti-vaxxer dies of COVID, is that cause for glib, ironic satisfaction? | Column, Jan. 11. I agree with the columnist, but I also experience mixed feelings as a health care provider. Those who choose not to get vaccinated make my job continuously exhausting and frustrating. I have no magic pill when you come in sick, scared and “need to go to work.” No, I’m not prescribing an antibiotic for a viral illness — or unproven off-label treatment such as ivermectin. I am truly sorry you feel so lousy and, odds are, you will be fine, but there are no guarantees. I still ask folks if they are vaccinated. It helps me determine your level of risk, much like, “Are you a smoker, or do you have any other health conditions?” It’s not a political question, so don’t start a diatribe — I have many other people waiting. I want my patients to be well, and I know most will be, in time. I will not celebrate when they are not. Even if you are unvaccinated and refuse to wear a mask, I will do what I can to help you heal. Please consider vaccination.
TAMPA, FL
Omicron less severe than Delta but still poses danger for unvaccinated: WHO

(Reuters) – The highly infectious Omicron coronavirus variant causes less severe disease than the Delta strain but it remains a “dangerous virus”, particularly for those who are unvaccinated, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday. Speaking at a news briefing, director general Tedros...
Letter: So long to all that

Lead is absorbed through the skin by touch, inhaled as dust, ingested in water or food, and accumulates as a toxin over time. As more accumulates, constipation begins, along with pain in the abdomen and joints, and tingling in the hands and feet. The worst symptoms come from its impact on the brain. In the first century CE, a physician serving in the Roman army noted that lead makes the mind give way. In adults, headaches, erratic mood swings, and inability to remember or concentrate result. Children’s organs and brains are especially vulnerable to the toxin. Fetuses miscarry, infants are born prematurely and grow slowly. Exposed kids become sluggish, thin and have seizures. The developmental impact is incurable. Permanent learning difficulties, lack of focus and emotional control haunt children trapped in damaged minds. There is no safe level of lead in a child’s blood.
Kind companies would rehire unvaccinated workers: Letter

The CDC website (Dec. 20, 2021) states: “CDC expects that anyone with the omicron infection can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or don’t have symptoms.” Happily, news outlets all over the world, while noting its rapid transmission, are reporting that omicron is much milder than its predecessors, resulting in significantly reduced serious illness, hospitalization and death. “Signs that it [omicron] may cause milder symptoms than previous strains have offered some relief.” (Reuters, Jan. 7, 2022). And so as new information based on the most recent scientific findings regarding COVID, variants, and related shots is brought forth, it would seem to follow logic that guidelines should be updated accordingly.
Do at-home COVID-19 test results need to be reported?

With COVID-19 testing sites slammed and testing appointments getting harder to come by, many in Southern Nevada are turning to at-home test kits. But what should you do if your at-home test result is positive? Do you need to report it? The Southern Nevada Health District says you are not obligated to report your results. In fact, the health district does not count them in their test positivity rate.
American College Of Emergency Physicians Asks Colorado Leaders For Immediate Help

(CBS4) – While Colorado’s top doctors may agree the spread of the omicron variant has reached its peak in many areas, emergency room physicians are asking the state to for immediate assistance as some front-line health care workers burn out amid numerous roadblocks. “We still have a couple more weeks at least of very high case rates and associated hospital utilization and you’ve got to remember, this is a time of year when you typically have people seeking health care at high rates even without the pandemic being here and so people still have heart attacks, strokes, high acuity medical conditions...
Please be civilised to unvaccinated people like my son

I was disappointed by Dave Green’s letter (12 January) regarding the penalties he suggests for those who are unvaccinated. I can empathise with his words as a previous cancer patient myself, and also as a frontline nurse, but I disagree with his judgment on “anti-vaxxers”. Those who have chosen not to have the vaccine do not all share the same mindset, and it is worth bearing this in mind before they are all excommunicated from society.
Letter: Plandemic?

For another side to the story, I’d highly recommend a compelling, well-documented account of the COVID chaos encompassing our lives: The Real Anthony Fauci, by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. It’s heavy stuff, with first and last chapters relevant to our current situation, with a meaty middle section delving into...
Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
